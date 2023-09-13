Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 tour dates, and 'deja vu' — Cleveland is left out

Multi-platinum singer Olivia Rodrigo announced dates and locations for her 2024 "Guts" World Tour, and as with other wildly popular artists before her, Cleveland is in a state of "jealousy, jealousy" after being left out.

Rodrigo's tour will take her to Chicago on March 19, Columbus on March 22 and Detroit on March 23, so if you have your "drivers license" and a car, "good 4 u" - you can easily make the drive to a nearby tour stop.

Tickets for the 2024 tour go on sale Sept. 17 -click here for all dates and locations.

Rodrigo fans in Cleveland aren't the only ones who may be thinking "traitor" after the "brutal" decision — Beyonce left us out of "formation" and Swifties in Northeast Ohio had a "cruel summer" after being left off T-Swizzle's tour sheet, even after she extended her era-defining Eras Tour.

