Olmsted Township Police find escaped Savannah cat

Olmsted Township Police have found an exotic cat that escaped its home in the Woodgate Farms neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers were sent to the area of Tuttle Road for reports of a loose animal described as a "wild cat." It was later confirmed that the animal was a domesticated Savannah cat that left its owner.

According to Olmsted Township Police, the cat entered a heavily populated residential development before going into a wooded area in Lorain County.

The owner, sheriff's deputies and township officers worked together and found the cat in the woods.

Police said multiple attempts were made to capture the animal using a snare, but were unsuccessful.

The animal was ultimately captured and returned to its owner for veterinary care, police said.

An investigation is underway for the case, Olmsted Township Police said.

Savannah cats are legal to own in Ohio, according to police.