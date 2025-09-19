Olympian gold medalist Katie Moon talks 3-peat in Tokyo

Track & Field star Katie Moon of Olmsted Falls became the first woman to win three consecutive world outdoor titles in the pole vault.

The Olympic gold medalist competed earlier this week at the world championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Moon spoke with News 5 anchor Rob Powers about her final attempt before victory.

"Katie, did you think the bar was coming down?" Rob asked.

"I felt like it was a 50/50. I knew that I had given it a pretty good hit, but I also knew with the way that I hit it, it could stay. But that's why I laid there for a minute... I kept looking at both sides of the bar, like where it rests on the pegs, like, 'It's still there. It's still there,'" Moon said.

She won gold in her last championship during the COVID-modified Olympic Games in 2021.

This time around, Moon said she had her support system present.

"Having my family and friends in the stands, like I didn't have that in 2021. So it really just, it just came full circle, and on any given day, it could be anyone's day. So to have it come down to the end like that, it was just, you know, it's what you work your whole career for," Moon said.

She's not done yet, though.

Moon said she's looking at the ultimate championships. Her win this week qualified her for the 2027 World Championships in Beijing, and she could possibly maintain her title for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.