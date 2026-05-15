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One dead after motorcycle crash on Kinsman Thursday night

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a late-night motorcycle crash on Kinsman Road Thursday.
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on Kinsman Road
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CLEVELAND — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Kinsman Road.

Cleveland EMS told News 5 that crews responded to the area for a motorcycle crash, and a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our overnight news tracker saw a large police presence and the coroner at the scene. A motorcycle was towed away.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

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