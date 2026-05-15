One dead after motorcycle crash on Kinsman Thursday night

CLEVELAND — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on Kinsman Road.

Cleveland EMS told News 5 that crews responded to the area for a motorcycle crash, and a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our overnight news tracker saw a large police presence and the coroner at the scene. A motorcycle was towed away.

CPD investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at E142 and Kinsman. Looks like the rider was westbound on Kinsman, went left of center, jumped the sidewalk and struck a couple poles. No other car here but that move suggests maybe they tried to avoid another car. pic.twitter.com/0SXHgbU8Yb — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 15, 2026

At this time, it is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.