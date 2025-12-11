One dead and one injured after fire in Barberton

BARBERTON — One person has died and another was injured after a fire at apartment units above Bar Shannon in Barberton early Thursday morning. Barberton Fire told us they were dispatched to the bar on 16th Street NW around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of people trapped.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke shooting from the second floor of the building. One victim was found inside the building. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was found outside of the building and taken to Barberton hospital. No word on their condition.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 12:15 a.m.

The scene is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and Summit County Coroner.