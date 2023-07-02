One dead in Wayne County crash Saturday afternoon

The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to OSHP, around 3 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was driving a GMC eastbound on State Route 604 when she failed to yield from a stop sign after initially stopping. She pulled into the intersection and struck the driver’s side door of a Ford pickup truck traveling southbound on State Route 83.

After she hit the truck, both vehicles traveled off the Southeast portion of State Route 83 before coming to a stop in an open field, OSHP said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the 53-year-old man driving the pickup truck was transported to Wooster Community Hospital with unknown injuries, according to OSHP.

According to OSHP, the pickup truck driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.