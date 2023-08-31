One dead, one injured in Akron shooting Wednesday afternoon

One is dead, and another is injured after a shooting took place in Akron Wednesday afternoon, according to Akron Police.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Cole Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head and a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the 20-year-old was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Detectives are working to identify one or more additional subjects who may have been at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

