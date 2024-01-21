One dead, one injured in North Royalton fire Sunday evening

One person died in a North Royalton fire Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in a condominium at Sunrise Cove Condominiums.

Both the deceased and one person with smoke inhalation were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. One person suffered smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.

The Red Cross is on the scene and all residents in the complex are being relocated for at least 24 hours, according to authorities.

News 5 has a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.