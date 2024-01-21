Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One dead, one injured in North Royalton fire Sunday evening

IMG_0947.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
IMG_0947.jpg
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 17:53:36-05

One person died in a North Royalton fire Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in a condominium at Sunrise Cove Condominiums.

Both the deceased and one person with smoke inhalation were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. One person suffered smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital.

The Red Cross is on the scene and all residents in the complex are being relocated for at least 24 hours, according to authorities.

News 5 has a crew on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through