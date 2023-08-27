One dead, one injured in shooting at Easton Town Center in Columbus Sunday

One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at Easton Town Center in Columbus Sunday evening, according to an article from WSYX ABC 6.

Easton was placed on lockdown, and people were prompted to shelter in place after shots were fired at the shopping center, the article said.

Two victims were confirmed, and around 6:50 p.m., one victim was pronounced dead after being transported to Mount Caramel East Hospital, according to the article.

The second victim is in life-threatening condition and is receiving treatment at OSU Main Hospital, the article said.

Five people are in custody, according to the article.

Although people are being evacuated, the scene is still active, and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.

