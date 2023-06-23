One dead, two injured in Medina crash Friday morning

The Medina Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning.

OSHP said around 2:40 a.m., a Honda Accord driven by Joan Erb, 44, was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 71 Northbound when a 2014 box truck struck the vehicle. Once the box truck came to a stop, it was then struck by a 2018 box truck.

Erb was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two box truck drivers were transported to local hospitals with injuries, OSHP said.

No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.