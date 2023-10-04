One in custody after police pursuit in Parma

One person is in custody after a police pursuit in Parma occurred Wednesday morning, according to Parma Police.

Around 1 a.m., a police officer stopped a vehicle on Brookpark Boulevard for an equipment violation. When speaking with the driver, the officer said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and when asked, the driver showed the officer a bag of raw marijuana, police said.

When the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the man refused and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The driver fled at a high speed Northbound on State Road into Cleveland and continued onto Pearl Road, where he crashed into three cars parked on the road, police said.

The man then fled the scene on foot and threw a loaded magazine containing live .380 caliber rounds, police said.

The driver attempted to take out a firearm from his waist when the officer caught up to him and tackled him to the ground before arresting him, police said.

The man was taken to Metro Hospital for his injuries and has initially been charged with failure to comply for fleeing from the officer.

The handgun was found was previously reported stolen, and "felony drugs" were found on him, police said.

His case will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for additional charges.