One of Northeast Ohio's most high-profile kidnapping, murder cold cases could be solved with DNA advancements

BAY VILLAGE — One of Northeast Ohio's most high-profile kidnapping and murder investigations could be solved with the help of DNA advancements.

Amy Mihaljevic was only 10 years old when she went missing from her Rocky River home, back in the fall of 1989. She was found stabbed to death in a field in Ashland County a few months later.

In October of 2024, Bay Village Police retested Amy's clothing for DNA, and the lab found an unknown male's DNA on her clothes.

"So with the hairs that we have now, we're hoping that we can get some type of profile from there and use genealogy to solve the rest," said Sgt. Edward Chapman of Rocky River Police.

Chapman said a private lab in California is performing the tests.

Friends and family members have sponsored a walk on the anniversary of Amy's disappearance to honor her life and raise money to help pay for the DNA tests.

The search for Amy's killer has continued for over three decades.

