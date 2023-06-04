One of two inmates recaptured Friday afternoon found dead in cell Friday evening

Dakota Embry, 24, was found dead in his cell by Wood County Jail Deputies Friday night after he and another inmate were recaptured Friday afternoon, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. last night, deputies found Embry unresponsive in his cell and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead when EMS arrived. There were no signs of foul play, according to officials.

Embry and Justin Firman, 36, were recaptured Friday after escaping the Northwest Community Center in Wood County Thursday.

According to police, the inmates, Justin Firman, 36, and Dakota Embry, 24, escaped from the facility Thursday. Firman was in custody on an abduction charge, and Embry was incarcerated for drug possession.

Wood County deputies, Bowling Green Police and U.S. Marshals found the men in an RV in the 1100 block of Turley Road in Fostoria, USMS officials stated in a tweet.

Embry was transported to the Lucas County Coroners' Office for further investigation.

