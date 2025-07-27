One officer released from hospital after Lorain ambush

Lorain Police Officer Brent Payne was released from Cleveland Metro Hospital Saturday, according to Lorain Police Chief Jacob Morris.

Officer Payne was taken from Metro Hospital in Lorain to Cleveland Metro on Wednesday by LifeFlight after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during an ambush attack on Lorain officers, Morris said.

The chief said officers from Lorain and neighboring agencies lined the hospital walls to honor Payne as he was released. He was accompanied by a police escort on his way home, where he will recover from his injury surrounded by family and friends.

"While the road to healing will be long, we are grateful and proud to report that this hero is now in the comfort of his home," said Morris in a news release.

Morris said Officer Payne and Officer Gale, who also suffered injuries from the ambush and were hospitalized, are now on the road to recovery.

"On behalf of Chief Failing and the entire Lorain Police Department, we extend our deepest appreciation to the dedicated medical teams, first responders, and all who played a pivotal role in saving these officers’ lives," Morris stated.

The chief also commented on the support from the Lorain community as well as across the state and country.

"We also wish to sincerely thank our community for the overwhelming support, prayers, and well wishes during this challenging time," said Morris. "The outpouring of encouragement from both local residents and people across the nation has been truly inspiring. While we are not out of the woods yet, your unwavering support has given us the strength and determination to move forward with the wind at our backs."

Communities have gathered to show their support for the officers, including fallen Officer Phillip Wagner, who died from his injuries Thursday.

