Organizations, businesses call for more security cameras in Elyria

Two new security cameras were recently installed at Ely Square in Elyria. It’s a popular spot for walkers, shoppers, and community events. Issues of vandalism and loitering in Ely Square and nearby areas have sparked conversations about adding additional security cameras.

"We come out, and we find trash (and) human waste. We know that there's drug activity here," said Clint Rohrbacher, a co-founder of the Elyria Arts Council.

The art council has a gallery located on Broad Street next to Pioneer Plaza. Rohrbacher said issues with loitering along Broad Street and the plaza have escalated and are on the brink of something violent happening.

"We've noticed that this population seems to have become a little more aggressive in verbally harassing people- intimidating people," Rohrbacher said. "And we're just afraid that all of our efforts to make this a welcoming place are going to be somewhat neutralized."

Jack Cerra represents the city’s 7th Ward. He’s pushing for the addition of cameras Downtown and in the city’s parks.

"Just to make people feel a little bit more secure," Cerra said. "And in some of the issues here at Pioneer Plaza started up, and I started targeting that in particular. We're not going to monitor 24/7. We're not trying to target anybody in particular—just the people that are breaking the law."

Matt Lundy, Elyria’s safety service director, said he’s heard about complaints and that conversations have started about placing additional cameras in the city, specifically at parks.

"The whole idea behind the cameras is basically hoping that individuals who will say, ‘I don't want to commit a crime here’ or commit any vandalism because it could be captured on video. So, we see it as a deterrent."

When talking about more surveillance, Lundy said there are always privacy concerns.

"It's important to stress that we're not watching these cameras every minute of the day seeing what people are doing in the parks, but certainly for anyone who would want to get into activity that wouldn't be appropriate. I think most people would admit (that) cameras are generally are used to solve crimes. It’s very difficult to prevent it, but you hope that it plays a role as a deterrent."

The city is also adding 12 license plate readers across the city. The technology can flag the police department if a vehicle that passes through is tied to a crime or is stolen. The city already has 12 of the readers up and running.

Rohrbacher said he’s pleased that the city is listening.

"We need backup from the city, and it sounds like we're finally getting it," he said.