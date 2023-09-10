Organizers in final push to bring back music festival in memory of beloved Slavic Village ice cream shop owner

The Southeast Cleveland Resource Center in Slavic Village is in the final weeks of fundraising for the 2nd Annual Walter Hyde Memorial Fleet Music Festival.

The one-day festival features live music from 12 bands on several stages in the community along Fleet Avenue, artist and vendor tables and food and beverage.

Southeast Cleveland Resource Center Band performs during Walter Hyde Memorial Fleet Music Festival in 2022.



Odetta Jordan, the center’s executive director, said the organization is currently about $7,000 to $9,000 short of its $15,000 goal to throw the festival.

Expenses include covering security, paying the musicians and purchasing dumpsters and portable toilets.

The festival is in memory of Walter Hyde, who owned the ice cream shop Daisy’s on Fleet Avenue.

Southeast Cleveland Resource Center Walter Hyde owned Daisy's ice cream shop on Fleet Avenue in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood.

“We always joked because we think he gave more ice cream away than what he actually sold,” Jordan said. “He was so loved. And the kids would go up there, and we're not sure he ever charged the kids for ice cream.”

Jordan said Hyde loved his community and music.

“We always talked about this being a music district,” Jordan said. “We believe that music does not discriminate against race, culture, or economic class. The music was his thing, and so we decided we’re going to have this music festival.”

Southeast Cleveland Resource Center Band performs at Walter Hyde Memorial Fleet Music Festival in 2022.

But in 2021, Hyde died unexpectedly and never got to see his dream become a reality. Through their grief, planning continued. In September 2022, the Walter Hyde Memorial Fleet Music Festival was held.

“Last year, we had over 2,500 people come together,” Jordan said. “It was so amazing to see so many different cultures and nationalities celebrate together, dancing together- kids playing together.”

Jordan said the festival brought the community together. She wants it to continue for the sake of her neighborhood and in memory of Hyde and his love of people and music.

“He was just so loved,” Jordan said. “Everybody loved him, and he loved everybody.”

For more information on the festival and how to donate, click here or contact the Southeast Cleveland Resource Center at 216-266-0278.

