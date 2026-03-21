OSHP investigating fatal 2 vehicle crash in Portage Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Sandusky Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 78-year-old woman dead in Portage Township, Ottawa County, on Saturday morning.

According to OSHP, the 78-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Ford Focus westbound on State Route 2 by the 122 marker. As she was driving, she drove her car off the left side of the road.

The 2005 Ford Focus went to the median and hit the center raised median, causing her car to go airborne, land in the SR 2 eastbound lanes and strike a vehicle, OSHP said.

A 56-year-old was driving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma in the eastbound lanes and was hit by the 78-year-old driver's car, OSHP said.

The 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the patrol.

OHSP said the 56-year-old had a passenger in his car at the time of the collision, and both the driver and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, OSHP said.