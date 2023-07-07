OSHP investigating fatal crash on State Route 2

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash around noon on State Route 2, according to OSHP.

A Chevrolet, driven by Virginia Doyle, 74, was driving at a slow speed behind a Ford F350 with a trailer attached. Both vehicles were driving westbound in the right lane. A Kenworth tractor/trailer then struck Doyle’s vehicle, pushing her into the trailer of the Ford, OSHP said.

Doyle sustained fatal injuries from the crash, according to OSHP. The other two drivers were not injured and were able to drive their vehicles from the scene.

