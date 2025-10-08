OSHP troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-480 over the weekend

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a wrong-way driver on I-480 on Saturday near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to the OSHP, at around 11:03 p.m., troopers stopped a Honda Civic driven by a 33-year-old man from Stow.

While interacting with the man, troopers discovered that the driver showed signs of impairment. The driver submitted to a breath test, and his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

The driver was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and driving the wrong way—both misdemeanor charges, according to the OSHP. He is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Friday for an arraignment.