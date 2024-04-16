'Out-of-town visitor' tests positive for measles in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An "out-of-town visitor" has tested positive for measles in Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Health Department (CHD) said Monday afternoon.

CHD said the individual flew from Chicago to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on Wednesday, April 10.

According to CHD, they also went to Morton's Steakhouse on Vine Street for takeout and took a Lyft to the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati on West Fifth Street at approximately 9 p.m.

Staff, guests or visitors at the Hyatt Regency after 9 p.m. or anyone at the steakhouse between around 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 10, may have been exposed.

The CHD said to isolate and call your doctor to get tested if you may have been exposed and have the following symptoms:



High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Watery eyes

Rash (3-5 days after other symptoms started)

The health department said not to go to the emergency room or urgent care to get tested.

The CHD recommends that everyone check if they received the MMR vaccine which is usually a part of childhood immunizations.

If you have received the vaccine or have had measles before, the CHD said your risk is "very low."

Call the Cincinnati Health Department at 513-357-7462 if you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, have questions or want more information.

To learn more about measles and immunity, click here.