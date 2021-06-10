Watch
Outdoor performances returning to Cleveland Public Theatre

Steve Wagner | CPT
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 10, 2021
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Public Theatre is welcoming audiences back on-site for outdoor, in-person performances for the first time since March 2020, according to a press release Thursday.

The CPT outdoor stage performances will run July 1 through August 7, offering over 10 forms of live theater, music and poetry made by local artists. All performances are free to the public between the CPT’s Parish Hall and church buildings.

The theater is opening its 2021 Free Summer Season with "Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation," written and directed by CPT’s Artistic Associate, India Nicole Burton. It will be followed by other live shows.

CPT will also offer programming at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens as part of their World on Stage line-up, a series of multicultural music, dance, spoken word and theater at the new Centennial Peace Plaza at 1051 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Arts in August, in partnership with Tremont West, Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack, and LAND Studio, also returns this summer. This event presents free professional dance, theater and music in Lincoln Park.

You can find a full list of performances and events here.

