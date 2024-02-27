Watch Now
Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp playing at Blossom in September

Posted at 11:36 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 11:36:19-05

Some legendary performers are coming to Northeast Ohio later this summer.

The Outlaw Music Festival will visit Blossom Music Center on Sept. 12, with appearances by Willie Nelson and Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Southern Avenue.

General admission tickets for the event go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for general admission tickets.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for presale tickets.

