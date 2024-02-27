Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp playing at Blossom in September

Some legendary performers are coming to Northeast Ohio later this summer.

The Outlaw Music Festival will visit Blossom Music Center on Sept. 12, with appearances by Willie Nelson and Family, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Southern Avenue.

RELATED: Cleveland Orchestra announces lineup for 2024 Blossom Music Festival this summer

General admission tickets for the event go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for general admission tickets.

Presale tickets for Citi card members will be available on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for presale tickets.

Other concerts in our area

Jennifer Lopez also announced she is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer. She will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 20.

You can watch more about her upcoming concert in the player below:

J-Lo AKA Jennifer Lopez AKA Jenny from the Block coming to Cleveland

RELATED: J-Lo AKA Jennifer Lopez AKA Jenny from the Block coming to Cleveland