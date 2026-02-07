Over 11,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

Over 11,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio are without power Friday night, according to the company's outage map.

As of 9:45 p.m. following counties are experiencing the most outages in the Northeast Ohio area:



Cuyahoga: 5,991

Lake: 4,109

Geauga: 1,543

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but News 5 is working to learn more information.

The outages come after snow squalls made its way throughout the area late Friday evening.

Friday evening snow with frigid temps overnight