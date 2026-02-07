Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Over 11,000 without power in Northeast Ohio

Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga counties among those infected
Over 11,000 FirstEnergy customers in Northeast Ohio are without power Friday night, according to the company's outage map.

As of 9:45 p.m. following counties are experiencing the most outages in the Northeast Ohio area:

  • Cuyahoga: 5,991
  • Lake: 4,109
  • Geauga: 1,543

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but News 5 is working to learn more information.

The outages come after snow squalls made its way throughout the area late Friday evening.

Friday evening snow with frigid temps overnight
