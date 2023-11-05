Painesville Church kicking off bicentennial celebrations

St. James Episcopal Church was founded in 1824 and is among the oldest parishes in Northeast Ohio.

Although the church's 200th anniversary isn't until 2024, the church is kicking off its bicentennial celebrations in November.

“We were officially accepted into the diocese in 1824, but it took us 50 years to build the present church that we have,” said Hannah Fairbanks, one of the co-chairs of the bicentennial celebrations. “We have beautiful stained glass windows. We have this wonderful Skinner pipe organ that was installed in 1926 and then in 2009, we completed the restoration.”

"Celebrate and Serve" is the theme of the upcoming festivities.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the church is hosting a dinner in the parish undercroft. It said former St. James parishioner the Rev. Cannon Pat Powers, a longtime Brazillian missionary, will deliver the keynote address.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, parish organist William Benner will perform an afternoon concert that's open to the public. Benner said it's a blessing to be able to play on the historic Skinner organ.

“It's a gift. It's an unbelievable sensation,” Benner said. “I'm a church organist, not a concert organist, but this organ makes every church service a concert.”

Fairbanks said throughout 2024, there will be numerous events, including an "Adopt-a-Family Drive," tours of the church, additional concerts and things that highlight the church's commitment to its members and the greater community.

“We have many, many community service projects planned throughout the year along with concerts, including our two local high school choirs will be here to sing," Fairbanks said.

More information on the church and its bicentennial celebrations can be found here.