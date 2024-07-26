Painesville, Cleveland and Cuyahoga County receive nearly $130 million from EPA grant

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Close to $130 million is coming to the region through a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The federal government awarded the money to Cuyahoga County, Cleveland, and Painesville. The funds come from the EPA's Climate Pollution Reduction Grant, which aims to accelerate America's transition to clean energy.

The City of Painesville received the largest amount of the grant with $80 million. The city plans to transition from a coal-powered plant into a solar-powered one. The 140-acre solar field will be built on a local brownfield site at the Old Diamond Shamrock plant.

"This is a remarkable investment in our municipal electric system," City Manager Douglas Lewis said. "That will not only benefit our customers, but larger communities for generations to come."

Local residents agree. Hotel owner Carol Shamkian said she is hopeful that investments like this will be beneficial for small businesses like hers.

"An influx of money like that is going to have a huge affect on a small community like us," she said.

Painsville said it is just now filling out the initial paperwork for the project. Shovels won't break ground on the project until another two to three years.

Cuyahoga County received $30 million and Cleveland received $20 million. The two will partner to install solar panels across the area helping to power airport operations and reduce costs for customers.

"People from the East Side to the West Side will have more money in their pocket," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said. "To save for a new down payment on a home, more money in their pocket to start that small business."

With more green coming to the region, locals like Shamkian feel like it's a sign of more positive things to come.

"You get one positive thing to happen," she said. "That causes another positive thing to happen and then it just keeps bouncing around."