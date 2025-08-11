Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Painesville woman dies in Medina County crash after car hits F-250 hauling trailer

The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after a speeding car hit a pickup truck hauling a trailer, causing it to overturn and fly over a bridge overpass.

It happened Sunday around 11:42 a.m. on Interstate 71 in Westfield Township.

According to the OSHP, a 2011 Ford F-250 was heading north when a 19-year-old Akron man driving a 2016 Chrysler 200, also heading north on the same freeway, sideswiped the truck at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused the Ford's driver, a 41-year-old Painesville man, to lose control, and the truck overturned, detaching from the fifth-wheel trailer it was hauling, OSHP said. The truck went over a bridge overpass, down an embankment, and landed on railroad tracks, catching fire.

The truck's driver was taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said. A passenger in the truck, a 52-year-old Painesville woman, was ejected during the crash and died from her injuries.

The driver in the Chrysler wasn't hurt in the crash.

Another vehicle, a 2007 Honda Odyssey, was damaged by flying debris from the crash.

Possible charges haven't been announced, and no further information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

