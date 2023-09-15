Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar closed after 16 years in Woodmere

CLEVELAND — Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar has been a popular spot in Woodmere for the last 16 years. For three of those years, Jayla Sharp enjoyed serving customers.

"I liked that it was a family company. I enjoyed the money; it was really good money for a while. We went through ups and downs like any other restaurant, but they were always there for us while we were working there, and they were accommodating," Sharp said.

On Monday, Sharp said a note went up on the front door at Paladar. It read:

After 16 years of unwavering commitment and dedication to our beloved community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar in Woodmere, OH. Over the years, we have had the privilege of serving countless meals, celebrating special occasions, and creating lasting memories with our loyal customers. The decision to close our doors was not made lightly, and it comes with a mix of emotions. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated staff who have been the backbone of our establishment, and most importantly to our valued customers who have supported us throughout this remarkable journey. While this chapter may be coming to an end, the memories and relationships forged within these walls will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you for 16 wonderful years.

Sharp said she was never directly contacted by the company, "nothing from the owners, nothing from the operations manager, nothing at all."

Paladar Restaurant Group, owned by Andy Himmel, said this decision was not made lightly. "It's a very painful decision, especially for Andy, this is definitely something that is his life, his life name on there, and again it's been a very painful time for us overall," said Pamela Romo, director of Operations and Human Resources at Paladar Restaurant Group.

Paladar Restaurant Group also owns Bomba Tacos. It has two locations in Rocky River and Fairlawn and a location that has been closed in Beachwood.

Employees in Rocky River and Fairlawn said they were told their last dinner service is this Sunday. News 5 asked Romo if the group could confirm if the two Bomba locations in Northeast Ohio are closing.

Romo responded, "I'm not able to have those kinds of discussions. Unfortunately, that's not something I'm at liberty to discuss."

Matthew Clough has been a bartender at Bomba Fairlawn for the last few months. "It is super shocking to come into work and not hear from the owner or anybody higher up about what's going on," Clough said.

As for the 40 employees who worked at Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar in Woodmere, "I'm going to do everything in my power that I can to find employment for every one of these individuals," Romo said.

Clough said during Thursday dinner service in Fairlawn, some regulars showed their support. "I have had a lot of very generous patrons tonight come in and give me a little extra for the inconvenience of finding out I lost my job today," said Clough.

Paladar Restaurant Group confirms it will still own and operate at least five restaurant locations outside Ohio.

