Paralyzed Veterans of America welcomes new president

The president of the Paralyzed Veterans of America has been on the job for 33 days.

Robert Thomas grew up on Cleveland’s East side and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school at 17 years old.

However, Thomas was involved in a swimming accident that changed everything.

“Laying face down in the water, I could hear the voice in my head saying, ‘You better move something, or you’re gonna drown,’” Thomas said.

Thomas couldn’t move in the water due to severed vertebrae that put him in the hospital for 30 days, then two years at the Cleveland VA Medical Center.

It was during his medical journey that Thomas started speaking with other paralyzed veterans, and he said he felt the desire to serve again.

“And that really excited me even more, to continue to talk to people and give back,” Thomas said.

From there, Thomas began his work with the Paralyzed Veterans of America, helping and serving others, eventually working his way up to president of the organization.

“We’re there from the onset of injury to the grave,” Thomas said.

