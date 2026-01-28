Parents asked to weigh in on this Northeast Ohio school district

STOW, Ohio — If you’re a parent in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, this message is for you.

On Wednesday, the district will host a focus group session to better understand what is working and what needs to be improved, not just within their schools, but throughout the community, too.

To do that, Superintendent Dr. Felicia Gould encourages parents to come out, so she said the district can set goals and priorities for the next four to five years.

"Everyone is welcome. We want to hear from every voice in our community because every voice is important. We want the message to be very transparent and very thoughtful, so we need everyone to participate in the focus group,” said Gould.

The session is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lakeview Intermediate School in Stow, and Impact Group will facilitate the discussion.

At this time, the weather does not look like it could be an issue.

But if it is, Gould said they will reschedule this session on a later date.