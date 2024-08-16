Parents torn on Strongsville's new mandatory student drug testing

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Drug testing in schools has been happening across Northeast Ohio for years. Now, another district has decided to test students, and it's not sitting well with everyone.

Drug tests can be done for a job, in court and now at Strongsville city schools.

Strongsville’s new mandatory drug testing program was adopted on Aug. 1; it’ll apply to students in 6th through 12th grade who play sports, participate in extracurricular activities or have driving privileges.

They'll be tested by Great Lakes Biomedical using a 5-panel test that'll look for THC, nicotine, alcohol, as well as other substances. If a student fails a test, the school will offer a diversion program for education and support.

Any student who tests positive will "have the option to enter a diversion program to provide education and support," the district said. Students who choose not to enter the program could have their driving privileges or participation in school activities revoked. Additionally, there are "escalating penalties" for students who fail a drug test multiple times.

However, the policy, adopted on Aug. 1, states that no students would be suspended, expelled or penalized academically for testing positive.

“The purpose of the program ... is prevention. One more reason to say no,” said Kyle Prueter, Great Lakes Biomedical.

The owner of Great Lakes Biomedical, Kyle Prueter, has been conducting drug tests in schools for more than 20 years. He believes it has a positive impact.

“It does help with lowering the drug use,” Prueter continued, “This is about Saturday night or whatever time someone goes to a student says, hey, want to hit my vape or smoke a joint or whatever. It gives them one more opportunity to say, you know what? No, let's don't do that. I get tested.”

Strongsville isn't the first to do this; other districts have been testing their students for years, including North Olmsted, Avon, Amherst and Wadsworth.

“It's a different world. Most of the schools now are kind of combining this into like a health program,” said Prueter.

However, parents have mixed feelings about the program. Christy Donnelly told New 5 that she thinks it'll keep the kids safe.

“I think that students spend so much time at school and in those activities away from their parents, that it's just another way to make sure that they are on the right path and being safe,” said Donelly.

While Scott Shepard believes it'll hurt them in the long run.

“It’s an invasion of privacy in my mind and again if we are trying to raise kids to be productive citizens, why are we squashing them every time they go to football practice and now they got to get drug test,” said Shepard.

In 2016, the Ohio Bar Association looked into drug testing in schools. They wrote that under the Fourth Amendment, the district can't randomly test all students, but they can test those who participate in competitive activities or extracurricular activities.

In a statement, Strongsville City Schools superintendent Cameron Ryba acknowledged the mixed reaction from parents, writing the following:

"The program is designed to promote healthier choices and foster a partnership with parents in supporting students who may have substance abuse issues."

For more on the policy, click here.