Park rangers investigating after man found dead in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio — The body of a man was found on Thursday in a wooded area off of Valley View Road near Sagamore Hills Township in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Authorities said the man was found in the woods just south of Sagamore Road, the ABJ reported.

Firefighters responded to the discovery and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office, preliminary results indicate the 31-year-old man died of exposure.

Authorities are withholding the man's name until his family can be notified.

The matter remains under investigation

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.