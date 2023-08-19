Parma City Schools apologizes after personal information was leaked

Parma City Schools apologized after some families' personal information was publicly posted to its website.

The information included student names, parent names, grade of enrollment, email addresses, phone numbers and home addresses, according to the district.

The information was taken down from the website Friday night, and the district said it will reach out to the families whose information was released.

The district said it's reviewing its procedures to ensure this does not happen in the future.

