Parma native and family now out of Middle East after sheltering in place amid war

The war with Iran is entering its third week.

It can feel like a world away, but not when you have loved ones either serving or living in the danger zone.

A father in Parma recently emailed me letting me know his daughter and her family were sheltering in place in Qatar, amid Iranian airstrikes.

But now there’s good news.

"I’m in Edinburgh, Scotland, right now, where my in-laws live,” said Christina Paschyn during a Zoom interview.

The Parma Senior High graduate and her family are now out of the Middle East. Her parents in Northeast Ohio are relieved.

"It is a big sigh of relief,” said her mom, Lisa Paschyn.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes on Iran in late February, Lisa and Lee Paschyn have been glued to the news, especially the latest on the Iranian retaliatory strikes against Gulf nations, including Qatar, where Christina has worked for 15 years as a filmmaker, journalist, and professor at Northwestern University in Doha.

"Basically, people are with their phones all the time waiting for those alerts to come in,” said Christina Paschyn about current life in Doha. “They’re staying indoors. They’re sheltering in place.”

She said school for her children is online. As is her teaching.

At first, Christina and her husband told their children, a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, that the missile interceptions were thunderstorms.

"We would have the kids hide in the pantry throughout the war because it’s the only place without windows,” she said.

But Christine said the children became increasingly aware of their changing world and of their parents’ growing concern.

"So, we told them in a child-friendly way that these countries are mad at each other and they’re fighting each other with fireworks, and that’s the booms you’re hearing.”

Lisa said she and Lee felt helpless back in Ohio.

“We couldn’t do anything,” said Lisa Paschyn. “I just keep texting her to get down and get out of there.”

Christina said there seemed to be discrepancies in the initial messaging from the U.S. State Department.

When they first called, she said the hotline agent told them that claims of chartered flights were misinformation, and it would be up to them to find their own way out or shelter in place.

"Finally, 10 days into the war, the State Department finally came through, and we got an e-mail saying there was a flight leaving the next day to Athens,” said Christina Paschyn. “So, we volunteered for that flight right away, and the embassy staff were great.”

Christina said that while there are still many questions, they do hope to return to a life they love in Doha.

"It’s just a very safe environment, and to see that be shattered right now because of this regional conflict is really, really sad,” she said.

Lisa and Lee were just in Doha for Christmas with Christina’s family.

“Qatar is a beautiful country,” said Lee Paschyn.

It is also home to the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base.

Christina worries about the safety of everyone in the region.

"We’re all just waiting,” she said. “Waiting for the war to end and making sure everyone stays alive, and everybody is OK.”

Those same wishes are being sent from here at home.

"I told my colleagues at work, and every day they would ask, ‘What’s going on with your daughter? Is she safe?’ Every day they would ask,” said Lee Paschyn over the Zoom call with Christina Paschyn.

“That’s so sweet,” said Christina Paschyn.

The video chats could soon become in-person.

Christina said they might come to Ohio if the war persists, to allow the children to finish out their schooling here.

It would be a return to their beloved Ukrainian community in Parma.

Plus, all the familiar comforts of home.

"I miss Mr. Hero’s a lot,” said Christina Paschyn. “I know that sounds silly!”

Familiar comforts, at a time when so much feels out of place.

“I love you,” said Christina Paschyn as the family ended their Zoom call.

Lisa could be seen blowing a kiss.

“Love you too,” said her parents.

Christina interned at News 5 Cleveland during her sophomore year of college.