Parma Police, Fire crews save students from burning school vehicle

A quick response from Parma Police and Fire Department crews prevented a potential tragedy Tuesday afternoon after a school transport vehicle caught fire near the intersection of State and Pleasant Valley roads.

In a social media post, the Parma Fire Department says a call came in reporting that special needs students could be trapped inside the burning vehicle. Parma Police officers arrived first, secured the area, and then started removing the occupants to safety before attacking the flames.

Engine 4 and Medic 5 from the Parma Fire Department arrived shortly after, fully extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials praised the teamwork displayed by both departments, calling it an example of effective coordination and training between local police and fire responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.