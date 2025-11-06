Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parma Police, Fire crews save students from burning school vehicle

Emergency responders worked together to rescue students with special needs and put out a vehicle fire.
Parma School Transport Vehicle Fire Pic 1.png
Parma Fire Department
Parma first responders acted swiftly when a school transport vehicle caught fire on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Police removed the occupants before fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze.
Parma School Transport Vehicle Fire Pic 1.png
Parma School Transport Vehicle Fire Pic 2.png
Parma School Transport Vehicle Fire Pic 3.png
Parma School Transport Vehicle Fire Pic 4.png
Posted

A quick response from Parma Police and Fire Department crews prevented a potential tragedy Tuesday afternoon after a school transport vehicle caught fire near the intersection of State and Pleasant Valley roads.

In a social media post, the Parma Fire Department says a call came in reporting that special needs students could be trapped inside the burning vehicle. Parma Police officers arrived first, secured the area, and then started removing the occupants to safety before attacking the flames.

Engine 4 and Medic 5 from the Parma Fire Department arrived shortly after, fully extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials praised the teamwork displayed by both departments, calling it an example of effective coordination and training between local police and fire responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.