Part of 250th St. in Euclid evacuated due to ongoing police activity; school bus drop-offs in area halted

There is a significant presence of Euclid Police on East 250th Street, and police are asking people to avoid the area.
A News 5 crew at the scene confirmed that police evacuated the area. Our reporter there heard Euclid Police announce: "This is the police department, come outside with your hands up."
According to a Facebook post from Euclid City Schools, buses will not drop off students who live within a two-street radius of the incident.
Those who have a drop-off location in that area will remain on the bus until the scene has been cleared.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.