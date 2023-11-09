Watch Now
Part of 250th St. in Euclid evacuated due to ongoing police activity; school bus drop-offs in area halted

Significant police activity on 250th St. in Euclid.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 16:22:24-05

There is a significant presence of Euclid Police on East 250th Street, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

A News 5 crew at the scene confirmed that police evacuated the area. Our reporter there heard Euclid Police announce: "This is the police department, come outside with your hands up."

According to a Facebook post from Euclid City Schools, buses will not drop off students who live within a two-street radius of the incident.

Those who have a drop-off location in that area will remain on the bus until the scene has been cleared.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

