Pavona's Pizza Joint opening in new location 3 months after massive fire

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — More than three months have passed since Pavona's Pizza Joint and Mickey's Irish Pub were destroyed by a massive fire in Akron.

At the time, co-owner Mark Mickey fought through tears when he told News 5 his family put their "hearts and souls" into the businesses. He also said he hoped to rebuild.

"I just don't know when, don't know how," Mickey said back in October.

Next week, the restaurant/bar will have a "soft opening" as the the family starts over at the former "Craft Social" on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

Employees have been cleaning equipment, putting in a new kitchen floor and remodeling the bar with black walnut wood on top of it.

"We wanted to give it that pub feel," Mickey said.

The fire on Oct. 7 at the former location on Sand Run Road tore through the building and devastated the owners. The cause has not been determined yet, Mickey said.

"It was horrible, probably the worst day of my life," he said.

His son and co-owner, Sully Mickey, is excited about the new location.

"That day was definitely tragic for us, but you know, I'm trying to look at the silver lining of everything. We've got a prime location here on Front Street," Sully Mickey said.

During the soft opening on Jan. 25, appetizers and some dishes will be served. The well-known pizza returns on St. Patrick's Day along with some new items on the menu.

"Shepherd's pie, corned beef and cabbage, all that good stuff," Sully Mickey said.

The family credits the community for helping them through such a hard time and for inspiring them to reopen.

"Our community is always great to us," Mark Mickey said. "After that fire, the outpouring of support we got, I mean, it broke my heart because it was so overwhelming."

With one week to go until the new beginning, the kegs are rolling in and finishing touches to the bar are being planned, but the owners feel they've proven triumph can come through tragedy.

"Just persevere and keep going. If we can do it, anyone can," Sully Mickey said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.