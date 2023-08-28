Pedestrian struck by car, killed in Akron Sunday

The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car that happened early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 76 between E. Market Street and Canton Road.

Authorities said a 37-year-old was driving a silver Ford Escape east fatally struck a 19-year-old man from Ravenna who was walking on the highway.

It's unclear why the man was walking on the highway, police said.

No further details have been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

This was the second pedestrian killed after being hit by a car this weekend.

