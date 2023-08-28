Man dies after getting struck by car in Cleveland Heights

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 58-year-old pedestrian Sunday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Monticello Boulevard and Roanoke Road.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

No further details have been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

