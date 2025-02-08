Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Lorain Saturday morning

Lorain police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., both Lorain and Amherst police responded to a call regarding a male down in the roadway in the 1400 block of Cooper Foster Park Road, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the male and determined he had been struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, which then fled the scene, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Life Care personnel, police said.

The road was closed for about four hours Saturday morning while evidence was collected, police said.

At this time, there is no information on the vehicle involved and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2115.