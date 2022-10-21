People in Old Brooklyn have wanted barbershop where shooting happened shut down

CLEVELAND — People in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood say they’ve wanted the barbershop, that was the scene of a shooting, shut down.

Gunmen shot up the business and wounded five people in the middle of the day Thursday.

All of the victims survived the shooting.

A neighborhood building owner allowed News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan to view what his surveillance video captured.

You could see two gunmen opening fire through that barber shop door along with evidence of return fire.

IFIXUGLY was open Friday, less than 24 hours after gunfire hit four men and one woman at the barbershop at the end of a school day.

"I can't describe it, we're just in there trying to see what we can do for today, but nothing is guaranteed everybody's mind is all over the place,” said Eugene, who did not want to give his full name.

Eugene told us he is a barber at the shop.

"I'm not worried about working here. This is a great barbershop and a pillar of the community,” said Eugene.

New video from the barbershop across the street shows what appears to be Eugene’s co-worker hobbling over for help after she was shot in the leg.

Steve Stewart says she came into his shop.

"I just gave her a towel and we called 911 and that was it,” said Stewart.

Stewart owns Zeke’s Barber Salon.

"I just heard gunshots and got down,” said Stewart.

News 5

The disturbing surveillance video seen by News 5 is in the hands of Cleveland police.

It was just before 3 in the afternoon when a red car pulls up on Saratoga right beside IFIXUGLY.

The car idles for a few minutes before two people hop out with hoods up, masks on and guns out.

One of them opens up the shop door and immediately fires their gun. The second one follows with more shots and fires at least one more time before they both jump back in the same car.

You see several shots fired from inside the shop.

There’s a bullet hole in a house across the street.

"I see they shoot up schools, they shoot up everything in supermarkets so what would make a barber shop any different,” said Stewart.

News 5 asked Councilman Kris Harsh about the barbershop shooting across from Steve’s.

Harsh said the shop has been on his radar since last year as it has been the source of numerous complaints. An uncommon amount for a barbershop Harsh said.

In a statement, Harsh said in part, “he is very troubled by the shooting. This type of behavior is unacceptable.”

Just this summer, Cleveland police confirmed a call for shots fired into the same barbershop. A bullet had struck a chair, and no one was hurt.

"It's a great barbershop. I've worked here for 45 days now, and I've seen nothing but positivity. We've got the wall of love over there. They give out shoes and we give out free haircuts to kid's bookbags,” said Eugene.

Another barber at IFIXUGLY told News 5 Thursday’s shooting had nothing to do with the shop or the barbers who work there.

That the two employees who were hit were in the line of fire of three individuals in the shop who’d never been there before.

"We're going to take better precautions if we do proceed to go on. We're going to just be a little bit more careful,” said Eugene.

A neighborhood building owner said he’s been working with Second District to get the shop shut down by sending letters to the commander.

Councilman Harsh stated he too has been communicating with Second District police and is working on a path forward that puts neighborhood safety first.

Stewart says it’s mentally tough to deal with this shooting being so close.

"It's why we keep the door locked. Gotta knock to get in here, Stewart said.

Members of the Cleveland Police Second District Violent Crimes Reduction Team are investigating.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call 216-621-1234.

You can also send information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

