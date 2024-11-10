'People really care': 30 volunteers help Lorain mother search for missing daughter

LORAIN, Ohio — It has been one month since a Lorain woman disappeared. The family of Desiree Long said that it is not normal for the 33-year-old not to contact family or friends when she has left for long periods in the past.

On Oct. 25, Desiree's mother said Desiree loved her children. She also felt family was important to her.

'You think of the worst:' Family pleading for answers in Lorain woman's disappearance

"She would do anything for us...She would do anything for anyone," said Michelle Long.

"She was a good person, besides the lifestyle she chose to live,' said Michelle, who explained that Desiree sometimes chose drugs over family.

Michelle said Desiree's addiction issues led to long periods when she was not around. She said her daughter would always call, but this time, they have not heard from her.

“When I called out to her on the 23rd, she didn't reply. I knew something was wrong," said Michelle. "And I called the police right away. My mission is to bring Desiree home and we'll be OK.”

On Saturday, Desiree's family, along with nearly 30 volunteers, organized a search of the Lincoln Park of Lorain. Patti Frey of Elyria said she didn't know Desiree, but her neighbor did and decided to help in the search.

“I came because if my daughter or I was missing, I would hope that people would show up and look for us and at least try," said Frey.

The group searched several areas, including abandoned houses. They also searched the banks of Lake Erie after Michelle received several tips about Desiree's whereabouts.

While some tips claim Desiree is still alive, others are not so positive. It's something her mother has struggled with, but she is grateful.

“People really care, and they say stuff. That's why, that's how I came about the information.”



Michelle feels deep down that her daughter is no longer alive. She is holding out hope but is just hoping to get to get some closure, whatever the outcome.

“Everybody's hurt right now. You know what I'm saying. We just need Desiree so we can be at peace," said Michelle.

News 5 reached out to Lorain police to find out the latest on their investigation into Desiree's disappearance; however, as of Sunday morning, they have not responded.