Perry man seen spraying chemical irritant at officer sentenced to 51 months in prison for Jan. 6 insurrection

A 29-year-old man from Perry was sentenced Thursday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, according to authorities.

Ryan Swoope was sentenced to 51 months in prison for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, authorities said.

On the day of the insurrection, Swoope traveled with two others from Ohio to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally, according to a news release from the FBI. After the rally, all three walked over to the Capitol building.

He entered the U.S. Capitol around 3 p.m. through the Senate Wing door. He then went to the Senate Spouses’ Lobby and began chanting, the release states.

The FBI said Swoope then left and joined a group of rioters near the North Door. After his arrival, several members of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department retreated into the Capitol through the North Door, and the rioters, including Swoope, crowded the doorway.

As they crowded the door, Swoope released a chemical irritant from a canister, which struck and blinded an officer for about 20 minutes, authorities said.

Swoope was arrested in Mentor in November 2022 and pleaded guilty in October 2023.

In addition to his 51 months in prison, Swoope was ordered 24 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000, the FBI said in its news release.

