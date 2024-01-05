What ever happened to those from NE Ohio arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection?

CLEVELAND — As Saturday marks three years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, arrests continue to be made tied to the crimes committed that day.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 50 people in Ohio have been arrested so far in connection to the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Thousands traveled from across the country to witness the rally in Washington D.C., including buses shuttling from Northeast Ohio.

At least five people died in the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol Police.

Throughout the past three years, federal agents tapped into photos, videos, and cell and phone location records to help identify criminals from that day.

Here's a look at how cases involving those from Northeast Ohio have unfolded:

Saul Llamas, Jordan Siemers and Ryan Swoope, Perry

In December 2022, federal agents arrested a couple from Perry along with a friend staying at their house.

University Hospitals employee Saul llamas, Jordan Siemers as well as Ryan Swoope were among those identified as being present inside the U.S. Capitol that day.

Swoope was even given an FBI “Be on the Lookout” profile on their website after a video showed Swoope spraying officers with what appears to be a chemical irritant.

Department of Justice

Siemers and Llamas were both sentenced to probation, while Swoope is slated to appear in federal court next week, where prosecutors have requested he serve four years in prison.

Christine Priola, Willoughby

Photos of former Cleveland Metropolitan School District occupational therapist Christine Priola circulated quickly after the attack, showing the Willoughby woman standing inside the Senate chambers.

DC Police Department A tweet from DC Police shows Priola standing inside the Senate Chambers fro January 6th.

Priola pleaded guilty in July to three charges:



Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds, Parades, Assemblages and Display of Flags

Priola was sentenced to 15 months in prison but only ended up serving a little more than nine months after being released this past September.

John Douglas Wright, Canton

John Douglas Wright currently holds the longest sentence among those from Northeast Ohio. He previously pled guilty to an obstruction charge after photos showed Wright pushing a barricade against Capitol Police officers.

U.S. Department of Justice

Authorities said Wright organized two charter buses and traveled with around 100 people to Washington D.C., and then entered the capitol grounds illegally.

Once there, he tried to push through a metal barricade held by federal law enforcement officers but was unsuccessful. Minutes later, he successfully bypassed another barricade and entered the Capitol building, authorities said.

While inside, Wright posted a video on Facebook Live, smoked a cigarette and then left. He posted the following statements on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office:

"SET ON NICE BENCH IN ROTUNDA AND HAD A SMOKE.”

"WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO FIGHT THE BLUE TOMORROW."

"ALMOST WAR TIME"

“YESTERDAY WAS A PRACTICE RUN.”

“I THINK WE NEED TO MAKE HOME VISITS."

He is in the middle of serving a more than four year prison sentence and is expected to be released in October 2026.

Cliff and Michael Mackrell, Wellington

Images of the siege released by the FBI identified Cliff Mackrell of Wellington as the individual who allegedly pushed back barricades near the Capitol entrance and was later seen striking a U.S. Capitol officer and grabbing his mask.

Department of Justice Image from Jan. 6 showing Clifford Mackrell engaging with a police officer at the Capitol.

In March of 2021, Mackrell, 20, of Lorain, was arrested on multiple federal charges, including forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with certain officers or employees; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, according to the criminal complaint filed in the United State District Court.

On the day of the Capitol riot, Mackrell wrote, “hey libtards and conservatives let’s stop fighting for a minute so I was thinking you libtards think the government was corrupt in 2016 right well I’ve thought they were corrupted for a very long time now how about we get rid of all of them because well it is out literal job as American’s to kill the tyrannical government. Also f*** all news stations.”

MPD BWC Footage Bodyworn camera footage shows Michael Mackrell pushing a police officer on January 6.

While Cliff was arrested at his father's home in March of 2021, his father, Michael, was not arrested until two years later. Both are scheduled to be sentenced in March after pleading guilty to attacking police officers.

Kimberly Wargo and Colton Wargo, Westlake

Agents arrested mother and son Kimberly and Colton Wargo of Westlake after investigators said the two spent a half hour inside the Capitol walking around with a mob of people after attending the president’s rally.

Department of Justice

The two ended up serving almost two weeks in prison.

Devin Steiner and Adam Miller, Wooster

Devin Steiner, 40, surrendered to authorities in May 2022 after being charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disrupting the orderly conduct of official business, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parade, demonstrate or picket in a Capitol building.

Department of Justice Adam Miller, (left) seen wearing a cowboy hat, and Steiner (right).

Steiner and his brother-in-law Adam Miller initially did not cooperate with investigators or acknowledge visiting the capitol, despite recording their visit and texting “storming the capitol building with hundreds of thousands !”

Just three days later, agents said Steiner responded to a text asking to hang out by saying:

Department of Justice

The two were each sentenced to 30 days in prison, and both were released a couple of days early.

Justin Smith, Brunswick

Court paperwork details how Justin Smith bragged to fellow members of a “political belief organization” that he had entered the Capitol that day. Investigators said at least one fellow member helped agents identify Smith.

News 5 Agents say Justin Smith is seen here on the right.

Smith was sentenced to three years of probation.

Trevor Cain, Aurora

While most of these arrests took place in 2021 and 2022, new charges continue to be filed.

After appearing in several videos online, Trevor Cain of Aurora was formally charged in June 2023 on felony and misdemeanor charges.

"Sometimes you got to break a window to get back into your own house," Cain told a reporter during an interview while standing on the steps at the Capitol. "This is history. Mark this day on your calendar: January 6, 2021."

Evidence provided by the Department of Justice. Trevor Cain of Aurora (left) takes part in an interview on the steps of the Capitol on January 6.

A lot of these arrests came from anonymous tips, and there are still hundreds of unidentified individuals captured in photos and videos from Jan. 6.

You can browse those images by clicking here.