Perry Township Police investigates crash that left 23-year-old man dead

The Perry Township Police Department is investigating a car accident that left a 23-year-old man dead Friday night, according to Police Chief Bryan Taylor.

Taylor said that at approximately 11:46 p.m., the department responded to an accident that involved a skid steer loader near Erie Street SW in Perry Township.

Perry Township Fire Department personnel also responded with officers and provided medical assistance at the scene, Taylor said.

According to the chief, Perry Township Fire took the 23-year-old victim to Aultman Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

Taylor said the victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

"The Perry Township Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Parker's family and friends during this difficult time and respectfully asks that their privacy be honored as they grieve this loss," Taylor said.

The chief added his thanks to those who helped with the incident.

"I extend my gratitude to the Stark County Coroner's Office, Aultman Hospital and the Perry Township Fire Department for their assistance in this matter," he said.

The crash remains under investigation by Perry Township PD, and no further information is available for release at this time.