Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police officer was involved in a shooting on Cleveland's West Side Monday evening. It happened in the the 3000 block of West 117th Street in the parking lot of Giant Eagle.

According to Cleveland police, a male was shot in the buttocks. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown. The officer wasn't injured.

Police haven't said what prompted the shooting.

A witness at the scene told News 5 he heard arguing coming from inside the store, and then heard two gun shots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

