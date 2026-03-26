Person kidnapped in Akron, taken to New Jersey by Florida man, officials say

A 31-year-old Florida man is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey said a person was taken from Akron to New Jersey on March 4.

According to the prosecutor's office, the man met the victim in Akron after the two connected online and later, he allegedly restrained the victim with tape.

In a press release, the prosecutor's office said the 31-year-old "traveled across multiple states" and "repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim."

On March 5, the prosecutor's office said the man let the victim go to the bathroom at a truck stop in Bloomsbury, New Jersey. The victim then went to an information desk at the stop and reported being kidnapped.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said New Jersey State Police went to the location, and the victim was taken to a local medical center for evaluation.

Investigators with state police later found the 31-year-old man inside his car in Hillsborough, New Jersey and took him into custody, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129 or 1-800-321-0010.