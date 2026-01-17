Pet owner in Akron? Bring pets inside during extreme winter weather or face consequences

AKRON, Ohio — Under an Akron ordinance, police said Akron pet owners could face criminal charges if their animal companions are found outside during extreme winter weather.

“It’s technically a criminal offense to neglect your animal and leave them out in the inclement weather,” said Lt. Michael Murphy. “Our officers have the ability to utilize their discretion on these types of offenses, and we’ll do that to ensure that. Again, it’s really about educating the public and trying to [keep] our animals safe.”

Murphy is aware this ordinance may not be widely known; so, before temperatures drop across Northeast Ohio, Murphy said he is trying to get the word out about it.

“We’re trying to protect the animals by having this ordinance in place, and really, it’s not to be a punitive thing. But really, just again to protect the animals,” said Murphy.

News 5 asked the executive director of Akron’s One of a Kind Pet Rescue if she knew about the ordinance, and she said yes.

“I have heard of Akron’s ordinance and I’m very pleased that they’re doing that,” said Tanya Jonda.

But Jonda said this responsibility can be challenging when officers have to find somewhere to take those pets.

“Summit County Animal Control is full, and the Humane Society doesn’t take in strays that aren’t injured or neglected, so a lot of them come here,” said Jonda.

Jonda isn’t sure what their numbers will look like next week, so she hopes raising awareness will help, especially for those wondering if there are exceptions.

“There are some, but very few. The only exceptions I would make are the dogs who are guarding livestock: The Great Pyrenees, the Anatolian Shepherds; they are built for inclement weather. They’re accustomed to being outside,” said Jonda.

For those with huskies, Jonda said you should bring your arctic dogs inside, even though she’s aware they love this weather.

“For their own good, a Huskie should come inside overnight. If they want to stay out and play during the day, that’s fine but try to limit that,” said Jonda. “No companion animal should be left outside to run or to be tethered to a doghouse or something. That’s just not humane.”

When you have to go outside, Jonda recommends clearing an outside space for your pet and taking short trips.

But if your pet wants to stay out longer and you don’t have a heated garage, a safe outdoor shed, or a shelter, Jonda’s simple answer is— food.