PETA sends letter to US Dept. of Agriculture urging feds to investigate Cedar Point's petting zoo

Following last week's alpaca escape at Cedar Point, PETA has announced that it sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture urging federal authorities to investigate Honey Hill Farm, the operator of the park's petting zoo.

According to Six Flags Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark, the animal pen at The Barnyard petting zoo was unlocked by a third-party operator during cleaning.

After leaving the pen, the alpacas were spotted bouncing along the path next to the Cedar Point and Lake Erie Railroad tracks. Clark said they were quickly returned to their pens.

A park visitor captured video:

3 Cedar Point alpacas go frolicking after pen accidentally left unlocked

RELATED: 3 Cedar Point alpacas go frolicking after pen unlocked

In a statement sent last week, Cedar Point said the animals were alpacas, but in the letter to the US. Department of Agriculture, PETA referred to the animals as llamas.

PETA alleges that there wasn't a staff member present when the animals escaped and that Cedar Point violated federal animal welfare laws.

“As if it weren’t already obvious that animals shouldn’t be confined next to roaring rollercoasters, the pattern of incompetence on display at Cedar Point makes it clear this ramshackle ‘petting zoo’ needs to go,” PETA Foundation Senior Director of Captive Wildlife Debbie Metzler said. “PETA is calling on federal authorities to investigate and hold this exploitative operation accountable before another jailbreak leads to injured animals or visitors.”

We've reached out to Cedar Point and the petting zoo for comment but haven't heard back.

Last week's escape wasn't the first time animals at the petting zoo made their way out.

In June 2024, camels were spotted running around the park.

Happy Hump Day: Camels escape petting zoo at Cedar Point

RELATED: Camels escape petting zoo at Cedar Point

And just days later, several goats decided it was their turn and escaped.

Herd Havoc: video shows goats escaping petting zoo at Cedar Point

RELATED: Herd havoc — video shows goats escaping petting zoo at Cedar Point