Petition calls for safety improvements after drownings at Portage Lakes State Park

Tragedy at a popular Ohio state park is highlighting what some believe is a need for safety improvements. One man is petitioning state leaders to make changes at Portage Lakes State Park following several drownings.

Cory Evans grew up swimming, fishing and enjoying the water at the park.

“Honestly it’s a little piece of paradise here,” he said. “If we can make it a safer place, that experience is just going to be that much greater.”

Tuesday, temperatures in the mid-80s brought families and friend groups looking to cool down to the Portage Lakes State Park beachfront.

“[We’re enjoying] the beautiful weather, the incredible beach, the swimming, the fishing,” said Ben S., who was visiting with family from Michigan.

The father of three told News 5 he’s always vigilant about supervising his children at the water.

“We’re very big sticklers about the younger ones wearing life vests at all times,” he added.

Others agreed safety is a priority for them at the lake.

“There’s no lifeguards out here so you swim at your own risk, but I keep a really, really close eye on them,” said Green resident Patrick Smith, who was taking his granddaughters to the beach.

Safety was especially top of mind after a recent drowning at the beach.

On June 24, the New Franklin Fire Department reported that a 49-year-old Akron man went underwater near the beach and never resurfaced. His body was recovered several hours later.

It wasn’t the first tragedy at the park. In August 2024, a young boy also drowned in the lake.

“If we could have a conversation and the results could come where we potentially save even one life then that was worth it,” Evans said.

Following the most recent drowning, he created an online petition, calling for clearer signage, better barriers enclosing the swim area, increased lifeguard and ranger presence and education about the dangers of the water.

“I had lost an uncle when I was younger in a snow mobile accident. He went through the ice. So I know frozen or not frozen - the water’s dangerous,” Evans said.

He said he’s been communicating with a local lawmaker about how to legislate safety at the park, and he’s hopeful measures could be included in the next state budget.

He believes improving safety will bolster the park and beach’s appeal.

“That’s my initiative here,” said Evans. “It’s just to make the park safer, keep this experience better and going on for years and years to come.”

News 5 reached out to ODNR for comment. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Safety is a top priority at our state parks, and we are constantly evaluating our efforts to ensure that people remain safe while enjoying the outdoors, especially in our lakes and rivers. That includes promoting safe swimming and boating guidelines, such as: stay hydrated, stay with a buddy, wear a lifejacket, and always supervise children.”