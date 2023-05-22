Phase 3 of Geneva-on-the-Lake's redevelopment under revision and needs more funding

Geneva-on-the-Lake visitors are already filling the village ahead of a busy Memorial Day weekend. Kayela Poling can often be found spending family time at Township Park in the warmer months.

“Having a cookout, letting the kids play at the park, have the kids by the water letting them play in the sand,” Poling said.

For years, the Geneva-on-the-Lake shoreline was slipping into Lake Erie. Village Administrator, Jeremy Shaffer, said the erosion emergency is averted, for now.

“This is going to be value added to this project and really push the erosion protection out into the water a little bit farther, which will help long term,” Shaffer said.

The project Shaffer is referring to is Phase 3 of Geneva-on-the-Lake’s redevelopment plan. Phase 3 will install wave blockades to better protect the west side’s shoreline from any further erosion and update Township Park to be more of a destination for families and visitors.

“This is important really for the future of Geneva-on-the lake,” said Shaffer. “This is important to protect what everybody comes here to see the lake and protect us as a destination for years to come.”

Residents and community members weren’t happy with the village’s conceptual design for the park.

“This pavilion could use some renovation,” Poling added.

During a recent community meeting, residents requested more privacy around homes that border the park, improved public lake shore access, a natural habitat area, as well as a look-out at the top of the hill at Township Park.

“I think it's a give and take and we looked at a lot of other options,” Shaffer added. “So, we can build kind of any concept. They just want something that fits all the different kinds of degrees of what nature has to offer for everybody to enjoy.”

Despite engineers having to go back to the drawing board for the park's design, the other hurdle the village is working to overcome is funding. The total cost for phase three is $1.3 million dollars, but the village has only raised $460,000 so far.

“We're kind of short $850,000 to the total project cost,” Shaffer said. “We really would like to receive in another grant or partnership.”

Shaffer said in a couple weeks the new designs should be ready for another round of community input. If the designs get approved, the village could then move forward with permitting.

“We've been talking for over four years now on this project,” Shaffer said. “Ideally, we would like to break ground sometime in 2024 if everything can come together with the funding.”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.